Taney County Health Department reports another 13 deaths related to COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Health Department announced the deaths of 13 related to COVID-19.

Health leaders say the victims died from the end of November into early January.

The recent deaths include:

• 4 females in their 70′s

• 3 females in their 80′s

• 2 females in their 90′s

• 3 males in their 80′s

• 1 male in his 90′s

The county reports 68 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Health leaders encourage you to sign up for the COVID- 19 vaccination wait list at www.taneycohealth.org.

“We are saddened to see the number of deaths associated with COIVD-19 increase, and ask community members to stay the course”, states Lisa Marshall, TCHD Director. “Prevention and vaccination are our best lines of defense and we are encouraging our community to receive the vaccine when it is available and they are eligible.”

