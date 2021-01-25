The Place: Local children’s author gives back with new fishing tale
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local fisherwoman turned children’s author Vannetta Groeteke has written a book about growing up fishing with her grandpa in the Ozarks. Proceeds from the book will go towards Fish for Tales. A local organization that helps children with special needs learn to fish.
The book can be purchased online through Groeteke’s publisher: http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thanks-grandpa-for-taking-me-fishing-pb/
