The Place: Local children’s author gives back with new fishing tale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local fisherwoman turned children’s author Vannetta Groeteke has written a book about growing up fishing with her grandpa in the Ozarks. Proceeds from the book will go towards Fish for Tales. A local organization that helps children with special needs learn to fish.

The book can be purchased online through Groeteke’s publisher: http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thanks-grandpa-for-taking-me-fishing-pb/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.