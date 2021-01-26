Bolivar School District names new superintendent

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bolivar R-1 Board of Education Tuesday announced it selected Richard Asbill, Ed. D. to serve as the school district’s next superintendent.

He will fill that role starting July 1, 2021, following the retirement of current Superintendent Tony Berry, Ed. D.

“Dr. Asbill comes to the Bolivar community with high expectations, a wealth of experience, and a shared vision for our students,” said Paula Hubbert, board president. “We are so pleased that an educator of his stature wants to join us in continuing to strengthen the pillars of educational excellence implemented under Dr. Berry’s leadership.”

Asbill is currently in his eleventh year as the superintendent for Cassville R-IV School District. His career in education began in the Cassville School District where he served as an Agriculture Education teacher and FFA Advisor.

Asbill transitioned into administration after developing an alternative education school, which served Cassville and neighboring school districts. He served as Assistant High School Principal, Middle School Principal, and Director of Operations. Asbill also served as the Superintendent of Southwest R-V School District for four years before returning to Cassville as the Assistant Superintendent.

“I believe that opportunities to work collaboratively with others in the pursuit of common goals are the most rewarding part of this job,” said Asbill. “I understand the importance of culture within the organization, and as a leader, I have the shared responsibility to help define and communicate the needs and vision of the organization.”

Asbill was one of 24 candidates who applied for the job opening created when Berry announced his retirement in November. The board of education enlisted the assistance of the Missouri School Boards’ Association superintendent search service to solicit and screen candidates. The board reviewed each application on January 18 to select the candidates to be interviewed. Interviews with the top five candidates were conducted Saturday, January 23 in Bolivar. The board reached a decision regarding their selection following a brief deliberation that evening.

“We were incredibly impressed by the quality of the candidates we had the opportunity to consider and interview for this important position,” Hubbert said. “Of the five outstanding candidates we interviewed Saturday, Dr. Asbill’s experience, personality, and peer recommendations led us to the conclusion that he was the best fit for Bolivar.”

Asbill stressed that he believes in integrity, hard work, and professionalism. In addition, he values loyalty and believes that developing honest friendships is key to his personal and collective success.

“My leadership paradigm is focused on developing relationships, defining relevance at all levels, establishing rigorous expectations, and recognizing the efforts of all stakeholders,” he said.

Asbill graduated from Pierce City High School in 1990 and attended Crowder College, where he received his Associates of Arts degree; he then completed his bachelor’s degree and teaching certification from Missouri State University.

While teaching, Asbill began an administrative master’s degree program and then later completed a specialist degree, both from Missouri State University. In 2014, he completed his doctorate of education degree from Southwest Baptist University.

He grew up on a family beef and hay farm and has great respect for the impact hard-work, family, and education provide. His parents are attributed as the foundation of his goals in life and career. He and his wife Kari have one son, Sawyer.

