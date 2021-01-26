City of Billings, Mo. issues water boil advisory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Billings issued a water boil advisory until further notice.

A utility company hit a water main. The break impacts water for much of the community. Crews are working to fix the issue.

The city hopes to have water restored soon. We’ll update you on any new developments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.