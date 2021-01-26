Advertisement

City of Billings, Mo. issues water boil advisory

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Billings issued a water boil advisory until further notice. 

A utility company hit a water main. The break impacts water for much of the community. Crews are working to fix the issue.

The city hopes to have water restored soon. We’ll update you on any new developments.

