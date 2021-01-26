Advertisement

Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people

Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.
Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jungle Cruise rides at Disney Parks are getting a modern makeover.

In its Disney Parks Blog, the company said it will preserve the attraction’s storyline, but focus more on respecting diversity – which includes addressing negative depictions of indigenous people.

The changes will take place at both Disneyland and Disney World, with details coming later this year.

Walt Disney himself worked on the Jungle Cruise ride more than 60 years ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 sign along the Missouri stretch.
Man, two teens killed in a crash on I-44 near Mt. Vernon, Mo.
Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
Light dusting possible through early Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder with snow chances Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Jason Lamb.
KY3 Welcomes New Sports Director, Jason Lamb
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

Latest News

Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15
A bit of snow overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly today with some snow overnight, early Wednesday
If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5 million daily shot goal
.
Kobe Bryant remembered one year after fatal crash