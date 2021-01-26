Drury plans to offer Master’s of Science in Physician Assistant Studies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Drury University is planning to add a new master’s degree to its graduate programs. The university will offer a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies for the 2023-2024 academic year.

“We also see that is a huge need for our community as our local area and our region just like nationally is in need of great health care providers and we just know that we’re going to be able to provide a great experience and send really strong, strongly trained PAs out into hopefully a lot of them into our local community to meet our local needs.” Said Provost Beth Harville

The Physicians Assistant program will be the first master’s degree offered at Drury in the healthcare field.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 31 percent increase in demand for PA jobs between 2019 and 2029.

“This has been a dream of ours for many years.” said Harville We have a strong health science program and a really long history of sending large percentages of students to medical school.”

The degree is a 27-month program that provides classroom and clinical experiences. Those who complete the program can enter into any medical field area and be licensed to practice in all 50 states.

