Ex-Drury University softball player makes NBA history

Referee Natalie Sago, left, puts the ball in play during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Referee Natalie Sago, left, puts the ball in play during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder made up two-thirds of the crew assigned to the Charlotte at Orlando game, the first time in NBA history that two women were assigned to work a regular-season contest together. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With more female referees now in the NBA than ever before, it was only a matter of time before two women would be scheduled to work the same game. Monday was that day.

Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder made up two-thirds of the crew assigned to the Charlotte at Orlando game, the first time in NBA history that two women were assigned to work a regular-season contest together. Sean Wright was picked to be crew chief, Sago the referee and Schroeder the umpire.

Sago grew up in Farmington, Mo. She attended Drury University from 2009-2011, serving as team captain of the school’s softball team. She later officiated games for the Missouri Valley Conference.

