Ex-Drury University softball player makes NBA history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With more female referees now in the NBA than ever before, it was only a matter of time before two women would be scheduled to work the same game. Monday was that day.

Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder made up two-thirds of the crew assigned to the Charlotte at Orlando game, the first time in NBA history that two women were assigned to work a regular-season contest together. Sean Wright was picked to be crew chief, Sago the referee and Schroeder the umpire.

Sago grew up in Farmington, Mo. She attended Drury University from 2009-2011, serving as team captain of the school’s softball team. She later officiated games for the Missouri Valley Conference.

