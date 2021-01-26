Advertisement

First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour light snowfall into Wednesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of light snow for the Ozarks on Wednesday.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking light snow for rush hour traffic. KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour look at the timing and where to expect the heaviest snow.

Click above for hour-by-hour graphics.

