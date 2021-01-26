Greene County vaccination sites plan precautions to protect high-risk individuals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Healthcare providers in the Ozarks say they don’t have enough COVID-19 vaccines for all the people who want and need them. The most at risk, who want the shot may be worried about going into a crowded place to get it. There are efforts to protect the vulnerable and the possible options for those with concerns.

“We are fielding calls day in and day out,” said pharmacist Mandi Morelock.

Morelock said people are desperate to find out when it will be there turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At Hines Street Pharmacy in Republic, they still don’t have any shots in stock.

“We are waiting on it like a lot of other pharmacies are,” Morelock said.

Even after stay-at-home orders were lifted, the pharmacy has offered home deliveries for prescriptions and curbside vaccinations for illnesses such as the flu and shingles.

“It was very evident that people were more wary to come in to a lot of places, including a pharmacy,” she said.

Morelock expects that concern to continue with the COVID-19 vaccine and plans to continue the curbside option for those shots, if that’s what patients want.

“Pull up to one of our spots, call in, we would take out the information. We’re always gloved and masked when we do that,” she said.

Mercy’s Pharmacy Director, David Wolfrath, said more people wanting the vaccine than there are shots available.

“There’s much more demand as we’ve shifted into the high risk individuals,” said David Wolfrath.

Wolfrath said there are precautions in place at Mercy’s Springfield vaccination location to protect high-risk groups from the virus. There is a separate entrance so patients coming in for a vaccine don’t have to walk through the main door. Symptoms screening and temperature checks are required.

“We have tape spacing out the lines. We’ve also spaced out our appointment times so there’s very little to no waiting,” he said.

Wolfrath said, due to the ultra-cold storage requirement for the Pfizer vaccine, taking the vaccines to people’s homes is unlikely. He said there are talks of drive-thru vaccination events, but there is one logistical kink to work out.

“It’s recommended for there to be 15 minutes of post-vaccination monitoring,” he said.

Morelock said Hines Street Pharmacy asks its patients to wait in their car for that amount of time after any curbside vaccination.

“We’re trained to help them, so we’re available should they need us,” she said.

Morelock said Hines Street Pharmacy plans to schedule people into time slots to limit the number of people in the pharmacy at one time. It’s all an effort to vaccinate as many people, as quickly and safely as possible.

“You know, we touch a lot of patients day in and day out and we’re here to take care of patients. As long as we can get a hold of that vaccine, we’re going to get it out as quick as we can,” she said.

Morelock said the pharmacy is not using a sign-up sheet for those wanting the vaccine, but is keeping record of the patients already utilizing the pharmacy who will become eligible. She said she is encouraging those patients to reach out to their doctors about getting a vaccine in case those clinics might get doses faster than the pharmacy.

Morelock hopes more community pharmacies become vaccination sites but said it can be a lengthy process.

