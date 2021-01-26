Advertisement

Head-on crash between Versailles and Gravois Mills kills one person

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021
NEAR GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) -A woman from Versailles was killed in a head-on crash south of her hometown Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a car going southbound tried to pass another vehicle on Missouri 5. The driver of a car going northbound swerved to try and avoid the car, but the two hit head-on.

Tamara Deroo, 22, was killed in the crash. Deroo was a passenger in the car being driven by her mother. Both drivers suffered serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

