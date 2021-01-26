Lawsuit filed against Springfield city leaders; developer is pushing to invalidate zoning ordinance referendum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new lawsuit in the ongoing dispute over a plot of land on the southeast side of Springfield.

“It’s essential to keep up the fight. We really just want the questioned answered of whether we can use the referendum process or not,” said Galloway Village Neighborhood Association member Melanie Bach.

For nearly three years people living in that neighborhood have voiced their concerns about a planned development across the street from Sequoita Park.

“Our message has been consistent. All we wanted is fewer stories, less density. We have never made any progress on that front. I do think that neighbors need to, if they have legitimate concerns, they need to keep on pressing until they’re heard,” she said.

They submitted a referendum petition to repeal city council’s zoning decision that would have allowed developer and property owner, Mitch Jenkins, to build the Treadway. Those plans consist of an apartment building, stores and office space.

Ultimately, Springfield voters will make the decision, this August, on whether or not if the project will move forward.

But not if the lawsuit recently filed by Jenkins stops that from happening.

Several years ago a referendum petition was also filed to stop the development of this Walmart Neighborhood Market on the corner of Grand and Campbell. That also went to litigation.

A judge decided that Springfield’s City Charter conflicted with state zoning laws. City officials tell us no changes to city code have been updated following this decision

“That situation happened in 2013. For this issue to not have a solid answer by now is pretty appalling,” said Bach.

The Galloway Village Neighborhood Association has hired their own lawyer to protect their interests in the lawsuit Jenkins filed against the city.

“We don’t want to go out and waste our time and give people false hope that they may have this remedy if it’s not actually there. It’s not playing fair for the city to tell you that you have a remedy that doesn’t actually exist,” said Bach.

Springfield city leaders declined to comment on this pending lawsuit.

Meanwhile, our calls to the developer’s attorneys have not been returned.

For information on the neighborhood’s efforts click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.