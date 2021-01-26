Advertisement

Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Comunity College are teaming up with the Victim center to lead virtual discussions about stalking

By Madison Horner
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Alisa Garbisch with the Victim Center says stalking can seem like an innocent act.

“For example, an individual who leaves a rose on somebody’s car parked in a parking lot maybe at school or a workplace to an outsider that may look like a romantic gesture,” Garbisch said.

But to the receiver it may actually be very threatening behavior.

“Stalking is an unwanted behavior that is intentional,” Garbisch said.

Rachel Swadley with Project Heal at O-T-C says the virtual sessions will be great for college students because 16 to 24 year olds are at a higher risk of being stalked.

“So we really want to make sure that students know how to recognize it in their own lives of their friends,” Swadley said.

Swadley tells KY3 those who experience stalking are more likely to tell a family member or a friend than law enforcement or other professionals.

”It’s really important that people have this information themselves so they can educate their friends and family when someone comes to them and shares this with them,” Swadley said.

Garbisch says she wants victims to know they believe them, they are not alone and that there is help for them in the community when they feel comfortable coming forward.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 sign along the Missouri stretch.
Man, two teens killed in a crash on I-44 near Mt. Vernon, Mo.
Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
A bit of snow overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light Snow Wednesday
Jason Lamb.
KY3 Welcomes New Sports Director, Jason Lamb
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

Light snow is possible Wednesday mostly east of highway 65 and south of Interstate 44.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light Snow Wednesday
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
The university will offer a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies for the 2023-2024...
Drury plans to offer Master’s of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather in the Ozarks
State of Missouri unveils new vaccine distribution dashboard