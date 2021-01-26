Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Comunity College are teaming up with the Victim center to lead virtual discussions about stalking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Alisa Garbisch with the Victim Center says stalking can seem like an innocent act.

“For example, an individual who leaves a rose on somebody’s car parked in a parking lot maybe at school or a workplace to an outsider that may look like a romantic gesture,” Garbisch said.

But to the receiver it may actually be very threatening behavior.

“Stalking is an unwanted behavior that is intentional,” Garbisch said.

Rachel Swadley with Project Heal at O-T-C says the virtual sessions will be great for college students because 16 to 24 year olds are at a higher risk of being stalked.

“So we really want to make sure that students know how to recognize it in their own lives of their friends,” Swadley said.

Swadley tells KY3 those who experience stalking are more likely to tell a family member or a friend than law enforcement or other professionals.

”It’s really important that people have this information themselves so they can educate their friends and family when someone comes to them and shares this with them,” Swadley said.

Garbisch says she wants victims to know they believe them, they are not alone and that there is help for them in the community when they feel comfortable coming forward.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.