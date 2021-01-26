Advertisement

Modot plans to close the bridge deck over Bagnell Dam

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The bridge going over Bagnell Dam is scheduled to be closed after Labor Day weekend.

Modot says crews will repair the bridge deck, expansion joints and barrier walls and replace the bridge driving surface and repair the adjacent sidewalk.

The bridge will be closed for around three months. The project will cost $1.9 million.

MoDOT will also hold a virtual open house on Tuesday, February 2 from 5 to 6 p.m. to discuss the rehabilitation project and answer questions. A presentation will be given every 15 minutes, approximately.

Participants can log on or call in. All participants will have the opportunity to voice their concerns or ask questions. Those joining on their computer will also be able to type in questions via the Question & Answer option, and a member of the project team will respond.

A recording of the presentation will be added to the project website for those who are unable to attend.

