Nixa police blames pandemic for increased calls, asks for more officers

The Nixa Police Department is dealing with an increase in emergency calls during the pandemic. Over the past year, Nixa police have seen a 100% increase in calls for suicide, domestic violence and people who may have mental health needs. Major Chad Tennis said with more calls, they’re in need of additional officers.

The police department is asking Nixa City Council to put an additional $130,000 in the budget to hire two more officers. They’re hoping to dip into funds Christian County received from the federal CARES Act to pay for them.

“Those calls take multiple officers to handle so obviously that’s one reason why we have a reduction in our proactivity where our officers are going out and being proactive. We’re doing more responding to calls for service which is reducing the number of officers available to take those calls. With those increase calls the additional of those two officers will help us have more people on the street and calls for service. It also can help us with officers off the streets due of COVID,” said Major Chad Tennis with Nixa Police Department.

Monday was the first hearing for the funding request. A vote will happen during the city council’s next meeting.

”I love it. I think it’s a great idea. A few years ago we identified that we need more officers for our growing city. We’ve been pushing it off,” said Nixa City Councilman Matt Barker.

