On Your Side: Hire a good tax professional

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you had big life changes in 2020, such as a new spouse, a new job or a new kid, it might be easier to hire a professional.

You know word of mouth and reviews are helpful.

So is this tool on the IRS website. It’s a directory of preparers. Plug in your zip code and see who is in your hometown.

Be wary of fees based on the size of your refund. Or promises of getting you a bigger refund than other preparers.

Be careful about same-day refund offers. Those are often like small loans with fees.

Make sure it’s someone you can reach year round.

“Sometimes there are tax preparers who will open an office during tax season then they close down and it’s hard to get a hold of someone. If you have an irregularity in your tax return or get a letter from the IRS or state government, you want to be able to reach out to whoever prepared your taxes and get help resolving that issue,” said Dr. Tiffany Cossey, Associate Professor of Accounting at Drury University.

If you plan to tackle your taxes by yourself and you have a simple return. Here’s a free option: MyFreeTaxes.com

“If you need something a little more complex, there are some commercial software that have been out there for years and years, those offer support and those are usually pretty good too,” said Cossey.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.