Ozark fire station temporary closed due to firefighter safety concerns

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The firefighters who work at station three are temporarily staying at station one.

An air quality test found unsafe levels of mold that could impact the health of firefighters.

Fire station three was built along with two other fire stations back in the 1990′s. Two of the three stations have been demolished for mold or structural problems.

The fire chief says his number one priority is keeping his firefighters safe. Now Chief Jarett Methany is closely monitoring response times considering they have moved the firefighters about 11 minutes away from the southern area they cover.

“The impact it has on our citizens is a very hard call to make,” said Methany. We have to be very cognizant that our citizens have a very high expectation of the services we provide and we want to make sure we meet that 100 percent of the time. So that’s a hard call.”

Methany says if there are building fires, firefighters from all three stations will respond.

