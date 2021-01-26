Advertisement

Police block streets in downtown Springfield for incident

Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Police block streets in downtown Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an incident in downtown Springfield.

Police sealed off the entire neighborhood around Grant and Mount Vernon Street.

A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department will only say there is an incident investigated in the area. We have been told police evacuated a business in the area. A KY3 photojournalist reported seeing a bomb-detecting robot.

Stay tuned to KY3 News for any developments.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 sign along the Missouri stretch.
Man, two teens killed in a crash on I-44 near Mt. Vernon, Mo.
Colder weather returns to the Ozarks Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder with light snow Wednesday morning
Missouri SNAP benefits get temporary increase through June
People in the Benton County community are upset after a man was released from jail on bond just...
Benton County community upset after man accused in child’s death released on bond
Jason Lamb.
KY3 Welcomes New Sports Director, Jason Lamb

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines for at-risk groups
Greene County vaccination sites plan precautions to protect high-risk individuals
According to figures from the CDC, Missouri ranks last in the nation in its rollout of the...
Missouri ranks last among 50 states in COVID-19 vaccine shots administered
On Your Side: Hire a good tax professional
I-44 sign along the Missouri stretch.
Man, two teens killed in a crash on I-44 near Mt. Vernon, Mo.