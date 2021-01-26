Police block streets in downtown Springfield for incident
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an incident in downtown Springfield.
Police sealed off the entire neighborhood around Grant and Mount Vernon Street.
A spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department will only say there is an incident investigated in the area. We have been told police evacuated a business in the area. A KY3 photojournalist reported seeing a bomb-detecting robot.
