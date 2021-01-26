Republic School District honored as 1 of 24 nationwide for its professional learning community model

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Republic School District becomes the first district in the state of Missouri to be recognized as a Solution Tree International Professional Learning Community Model District.

It is one of 24 districts nationwide. Republic School District credits the work of its leaders and teachers for receiving this award, achieved through a very rigorous application process. This process included submission of:

* Demographic data

* The district’s PLC journey

* District PLC practices, including

* Monitoring student learning on a timely basis

* Creating systems of intervention to provide students with additional time and support for learning

Building teacher capacity to work as members of high performing collaborative teams that focus efforts on improved learning for all students:

· Achievement data

· Awards

· Resources

Although not conclusive, a large part of “professional learning communities” happens during early release time each week on Friday in the Republic School District, and during early release or late start times in many other districts. Republic teachers collaborate and dive into student data together to come up with interventions on how to best meet student needs immediately.

Details about Republic’s PLC system and submission is available at https://www.allthingsplc.info/evidence/details/id,1743 for other schools to use as a resource. A representative from Solution Tree is expected to attend the February Board of Education meeting to present an award to the district. More about Solution Tree can be found at https://www.solutiontree.com/.

