Advertisement

Republic School District honored as 1 of 24 nationwide for its professional learning community model

Republic, Mo Schools
Republic, Mo Schools(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Republic School District becomes the first district in the state of Missouri to be recognized as a Solution Tree International Professional Learning Community Model District.

It is one of 24 districts nationwide. Republic School District credits the work of its leaders and teachers for receiving this award, achieved through a very rigorous application process. This process included submission of:

* Demographic data

* The district’s PLC journey

* District PLC practices, including

* Monitoring student learning on a timely basis

* Creating systems of intervention to provide students with additional time and support for learning

Building teacher capacity to work as members of high performing collaborative teams that focus efforts on improved learning for all students:

· Achievement data

· Awards

· Resources

Although not conclusive, a large part of “professional learning communities” happens during early release time each week on Friday in the Republic School District, and during early release or late start times in many other districts.  Republic teachers collaborate and dive into student data together to come up with interventions on how to best meet student needs immediately.

Details about Republic’s PLC system and submission is available at https://www.allthingsplc.info/evidence/details/id,1743 for other schools to use as a resource. A representative from Solution Tree is expected to attend the February Board of Education meeting to present an award to the district. More about Solution Tree can be found at https://www.solutiontree.com/.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 sign along the Missouri stretch.
Man, two teens killed in a crash on I-44 near Mt. Vernon, Mo.
Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
A bit of snow overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly today with some snow overnight, early Wednesday
Jason Lamb.
KY3 Welcomes New Sports Director, Jason Lamb
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

Latest News

The pandemic is leading to increased demand for HVAC and plumbing businesses in the Ozarks.
Springfield-area HVAC, plumbing businesses report spikes as we stay home more in pandemic
Springfield-area HVAC, plumbing businesses report spikes as we stay home more in pandemic
Drury University Wallace Hall
Drury plans to offer Master’s of Science in Physician Assistant Studies
Club Blue & Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield
Volunteer Ozarks - Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield