Sheriff says a man may have acted in self-defense in a deadly shooting in Doolittle, Mo.

DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) -The Phelps County investigators say they interviewed more than a dozen witnesses, including six who saw a deadly shooting in mid-January.

Deputies responded to Lakewood Drive on January 16 for a reported shooting. They found two victims, one was dead, the other had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The eyewitnesses told investigators the victim, Donny Mason, drew his pistol first and pointed his gun at a man from Rolla. That man pulled out his pistol and the two exchanged gunfire. Mason was shot several times, the other man was shot in the leg. The man who was shot in the leg was taken to the Phelps County Jail, he was released 24 hours later.

The sheriff’s office is waiting for a forensic laboratory analysis of evidence to be returned. Once that is done, all of the evidence will be turned over to the prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor will determine if charges will be filed or not.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Phelps County Criminal Investigation Unit at (573) 426-3860. If you want to remain anonymous, please call the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Confidential Tip Line at (573)426-2936.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

