Springfield-area HVAC, plumbing businesses report spikes as we stay home more in pandemic

By Linda Simmons
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic is leading to increased demand for HVAC and plumbing businesses in the Ozarks.

Workers at Springfield’s Air Services Heating and Cooling and All Service Professional Plumbing say at the start of the pandemic, things kind of shut down for a few weeks. Since, they’ve been at full speed.  Demand increased 20% to 30% for indoor air cleaners and germicidal lights.  Though they cannot promise they will kill the novel coronavirus, the equipment is known to kill pretty much every other virus.

General manager Rich Callahan also says his business is benefiting from home upgrades and remodels while more are working at home. And demand for system repairs is up too, likely due to heating, cooling and plumbing systems used more while we stay home more.

“Because a lot of people will turn down, keep their houses closed,” said Callahan. “Well, if they stay home, kids stay home, doors opening and closing all the time, letting those outdoor elements in and it changes the temperature, so the system’s working harder. Plus washing hands, more dishes and stuff means that the water heater’s on a lot more than it usually is when the house usually stays dormant through a big part of the day.”

Callahan says the business has had problems with keeping supplies in stock, as manufacturers all over have been impacted by the pandemic. But he says his business is growing, adding new trucks and hiring new employees.

