The Place: Hot Buttered Popcorn with Springfield Symphony Orchestra
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents Hot Buttered Popcorn with music from movie favorites like Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, and Doctor Zhivago.
Performance is January 30, 2021 with performances at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased at www.springfieldmosymphony.org.
