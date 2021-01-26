Advertisement

The Place: Hot Buttered Popcorn with Springfield Symphony Orchestra

By Melanie Steen
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Symphony Orchestra presents Hot Buttered Popcorn with music from movie favorites like Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, and Doctor Zhivago.

Performance is January 30, 2021 with performances at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased at www.springfieldmosymphony.org.

