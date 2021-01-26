Advertisement

Volunteer Ozarks - Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield

By Daniel Posey
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Didem Koroglu interviewed for her current role as Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, she said her new passion project to connect kids in need and young professionals helped her land the job. Just seven months later, and the Coronavirus pandemic was in full swing. Since most people were working from home and getting out less, Koroglu said it was a good time to start the new program, Club Blue.

Koroglu, former Captain Springfield, Michael Underlin, and Matthew Stublefield, both volunteers and advocates for Club Blue, talked to Daniel Posey about the timeliness of this new way to reach out to children in our community.

Volunteer Ozarks Page for Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 sign along the Missouri stretch.
Man, two teens killed in a crash on I-44 near Mt. Vernon, Mo.
Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
A bit of snow overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly today with some snow overnight, early Wednesday
Jason Lamb.
KY3 Welcomes New Sports Director, Jason Lamb
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

Latest News

Dana Ford & Kyle Moats talked to Daniel Posey about their performance for CPO's Christmas...
CPO’s “It’s A Wonderful Night” Featuring Dana Ford & Kyle Moats
Terry Sanders talked to Daniel Posey about their performance for CPO's Christmas Special, "It's...
CPO’s “It’s A Wonderful Night” Featuring Terry Sanders
Ned Reynolds & Joe Daues talked to Daniel Posey about their performance for CPO's Christmas...
CPO’s “It’s A Wonderful Night” Featuring Ned Reynolds & Joe Daues
Greg Burris & Matt Morrow talked to Daniel Posey about their performance for CPO's Christmas...
CPO’s “It’s A Wonderful Night” Featuring Greg Burris & Matt Morrow