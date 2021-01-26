Volunteer Ozarks - Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Didem Koroglu interviewed for her current role as Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield, she said her new passion project to connect kids in need and young professionals helped her land the job. Just seven months later, and the Coronavirus pandemic was in full swing. Since most people were working from home and getting out less, Koroglu said it was a good time to start the new program, Club Blue.

Koroglu, former Captain Springfield, Michael Underlin, and Matthew Stublefield, both volunteers and advocates for Club Blue, talked to Daniel Posey about the timeliness of this new way to reach out to children in our community.

