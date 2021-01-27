Advertisement

2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A reported hostage situation at a Texas doctor’s office has ended with two people dead, authorities said.

A SWAT team found the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the building in Austin, police said. Some residents nearby were evacuated as police responded and others were asked to stay inside their homes.

It’s unclear what led to the deaths or who was inside the building, though a negotiator speaking into a loudspeaker said: “I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.”

Austin police eventually sent in a robot, which identified a victim before a SWAT team decided to go inside.

No additional details were released Tuesday night. Police said additional information was expected to be released Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
The heaviest snow will fall over the eastern Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A quick burst of snow this morning
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour light snowfall into Wednesday

Latest News

Temperatures will struggle to get much beyond the freezing mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A blustery day as snow ends
A blustery day
FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.
Parson to divert doses from pharmacies to boost vaccine rate
Firefighters battle house fire in Springfield, Mo.
Firefighters investigate deadly morning house fire in Battlefield, Mo.