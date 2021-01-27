Cassville R-IV Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard Asbill announced he will be resigning after 21 years with the Cassville School District

Cassville, Mo. (KY3) -

Dr. Asbill said the thing he will miss most is the friendships he made and the community he got to serve.

”I’ve been really really fortunate, Cassville’s been good to myself and my family and I think the one thing that stands out is the relationships and the friendships we have here,” said Asbill.

Dr.Asbill tells KY3 his faith played a huge role in taking the new job.

”Gods plan, I really have to trust in that,” said Asbil. “My wife and I we’ve prayed about things and this is a big change for us.”

Cassville’s Head Football Coach, Lance Parnell said as you look around campus you can see the impact he has made.

”Our two FEMA shelters to the new additions to buildings going on to facility improvements. Dr Asbill been very proactive and really made some great changes and great improvements to our district,” Parnell said.

”I like most about him is he keeps us safe, he loves God...he’ll cancel school is he has to like if the roads are slick to keep us safe,”said 2nd grade student Kynadee Carter.

Dr. Asbill sais he’s excited to offer his experience to Bolivar Schools to help them achieve their goals.

”To have the opportunity to be the superintendent at Cassville is a real honor and to have the opportunity to be the superintendent at Cassville and Bolivar is just really a privilege and I’m really overwhelmed by the support and I’m looking forward to the opportunity,“ said Asbill.

He will begin his upcoming job with Bolivar Schools at the beginning of July.

