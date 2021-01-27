Dallas County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to locate reported missing woman
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman reported missing.
Jacquelyn Baxter, 26, disappeared from the Elkland area on January 24. Investigators say she walked away from a home. They do not have any clothing description.
If contact is made, or if you have any information contact Detective Simmons or Detective Boland at (417) 345-2441
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.