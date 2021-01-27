Dallas County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to locate reported missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman reported missing.

Jacquelyn Baxter, 26, disappeared from the Elkland area on January 24. Investigators say she walked away from a home. They do not have any clothing description.

If contact is made, or if you have any information contact Detective Simmons or Detective Boland at (417) 345-2441

