Dallas County Sheriff’s Office asks for help to locate reported missing woman

Jacquelyn Baxter, 26, disappeared from the Elkland area on January 24.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman reported missing.

Jacquelyn Baxter, 26, disappeared from the Elkland area on January 24. Investigators say she walked away from a home. They do not have any clothing description.

If contact is made, or if you have any information contact Detective Simmons or Detective Boland at (417) 345-2441

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

