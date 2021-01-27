Advertisement

FDA places ‘import alert’ on alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico

The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol...
The FDA wants to review alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico for possible methanol contamination.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

The federal agency has placed the products on a countrywide “import alert,” meaning they will now be subject to heightened scrutiny. FDA staff may also detain shipments.

The FDA said some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizers in the U.S.

According to the FDA, the substance – also known as wood alcohol – can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin. It can also be life-threatening if ingested.

The agency said alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until it reviews the safety of the products.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
Temperatures will struggle to get much beyond the freezing mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A blustery day as snow ends
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour light snowfall into Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo....
Man pleads guilty in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
LIVE: COVID task force speaks; Biden ‘bringing back the pros’ for virus briefings
Greene County deputies investigate death in west of Springfield.
Greene County deputies investigate death in west Springfield
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
California university rolls out COVID test vending machines
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
University stocks COVID testing kits in vending machines