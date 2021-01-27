Federal judge sentences Springfield, Mo. woman to 17 years in prison for meth conspiracy, illegal firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal judge sentenced a Springfield woman for leading a conspiracy distributing more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine in a three-county area.

Christina E. Gauger, 39, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 17 years in federal prison without parole.

Law enforcement officers seized a total of more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine from Gauger in a series of traffic stops and searches of her residence. According to court documents, Gauger obtained a pound of methamphetamine per week during the conspiracy. She travelled to Kansas City, Mo., once or twice each week to purchase $30,000 to $40,000 worth of methamphetamine each trip. She then distributed the methamphetamine to at least five co-conspirators to distribute throughout Cass, Greene, and Miller counties.

On Aug. 8, 2019, Gauger pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute on premises in which a minor was present, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Gauger admitted that she participated in the drug-trafficking conspiracy from May 14, 2017, to June 20, 2018. Gauger also admitted that she was in possession of a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a Davis Industries .22-caliber derringer handgun on March 14, 2018.

Gauger was arrested during a traffic stop on May 14, 2017, and a Cass County sheriff’s deputy found a bag in her vehicle that contained 110.77 grams of methamphetamine. Gauger was arrested again during a traffic stop on Sept. 5, 2017, and a Springfield police officer found four bags that contained a total of 82.3 grams of methamphetamine in her vehicle, along with $1,446 and an additional 6.68 grams of methamphetamine in a cosmetic compartment.

Officers executed a search warrant at Gauger’s residence on Jan. 17, 2018, and found five bags of methamphetamine that weighed a total of 73.37 grams, a loaded Taurus .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol in her possession, $8,000 in a safe, $3,191 in her possession, and $1,431 in her purse.

Officers executed another search warrant at Gauger’s residence on March 14, 2018, and found a canvas bag that contained 1,985 grams (4.37 pounds) of methamphetamine and $400, a plastic bag that contained approximately one-quarter pound of marijuana, a gallon-sized plastic bag that contained 299.98 grams (.66 pounds) of methamphetamine, a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol in a bathroom drawer, a Davis Industries .22-caliber derringer handgun in the trunk of her car, a DVR surveillance system with cameras mounted on the exterior of the residence, $1,008 on her bedroom floor and $268 in her purse.

Co-defendant Jordan H. Williamson, 31, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and was sentenced to 204 months in federal prison without parole. Co-defendant Jacob B. Piatchek, 26, of Springfield, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole. Co-defendants Jason L. Thomas, 42, Robin L. Self, 38, and Patrick R. Waters, 33, all of Springfield, have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall D. Eggert and Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron Black. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Cass County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

