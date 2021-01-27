Firefighters investigate deadly morning house fire in Battlefield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Battlefield Fire Department is investigating a deadly house fire that started a little after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators confirm one fatality. They have not released the identity.

The fire at the house on 4100 Somerset Drive caused extensive damage to the home. Neighbors tell KY3 that they saw flames coming out of the roof and called 911.

The Battlefield Sheriff’s department is interviewing neighbors about who lives inside the home. The neighbors called 911.

