Advertisement

Greene County deputies arrest Nixa Junior High School assistant principal on suspicion of possession of child pornography

Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders in the Nixa School District suspended an assistant principal at Nixa Junior High after his arrest for suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Greene County deputies arrested Colby Fronterhouse this week. The Greene County prosecutor has not filed any charges in the case.

The school released this statement to KY3 News and to the family of Nixa Junior High School students:

“We learned overnight that Colby Fronterhouse, an assistant principal at Nixa Junior High, was arrested on allegations of possession of child pornography.

We take any inappropriate conduct extremely seriously, so when we found out about these allegations, the district immediately placed Mr. Fronterhouse on administrative leave and will continue to follow board policy and procedure when addressing this situation.

The district will be working with the appropriate authorities as they conduct their investigation and will cooperate fully with anything they need.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
Temperatures will struggle to get much beyond the freezing mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A blustery day as snow ends
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour light snowfall into Wednesday

Latest News

Greene County deputies investigate death in west of Springfield.
Greene County deputies investigate death in west Springfield
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield’s Fed Med reports another inmate death related to COVID-19
Temperatures will struggle to get much beyond the freezing mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A blustery day as snow ends