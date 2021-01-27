Greene County deputies arrest Nixa Junior High School assistant principal on suspicion of possession of child pornography

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders in the Nixa School District suspended an assistant principal at Nixa Junior High after his arrest for suspicion of possession of child pornography.

Greene County deputies arrested Colby Fronterhouse this week. The Greene County prosecutor has not filed any charges in the case.

The school released this statement to KY3 News and to the family of Nixa Junior High School students:

“We learned overnight that Colby Fronterhouse, an assistant principal at Nixa Junior High, was arrested on allegations of possession of child pornography.

We take any inappropriate conduct extremely seriously, so when we found out about these allegations, the district immediately placed Mr. Fronterhouse on administrative leave and will continue to follow board policy and procedure when addressing this situation.

The district will be working with the appropriate authorities as they conduct their investigation and will cooperate fully with anything they need.”

