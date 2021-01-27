Advertisement

Greene County deputies investigate death in west Springfield

Greene County deputies investigate death in west of Springfield.
Greene County deputies investigate death in west of Springfield.(KY3)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death in west Springfield.

Deputies responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Sunshine and West Bypass.

Investigators found the man dead in a field. They say his death is not suspicious at this time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
Temperatures will struggle to get much beyond the freezing mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A blustery day as snow ends
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour light snowfall into Wednesday

Latest News

School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield’s Fed Med reports another inmate death related to COVID-19
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Greene County deputies arrest Nixa Junior High School assistant principal on suspicion of possession of child pornography
Temperatures will struggle to get much beyond the freezing mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A blustery day as snow ends