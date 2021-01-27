Greene County deputies investigate death in west Springfield
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death in west Springfield.
Deputies responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Sunshine and West Bypass.
Investigators found the man dead in a field. They say his death is not suspicious at this time.
