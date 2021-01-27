Advertisement

Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon

Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent off a single item.(Hobby Lobby)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re a fan of crafts and coupons, you’ll probably not be shocked to hear that Hobby Lobby has an option that will save you 40 percent on a single item at the register.

But did you know that long-available option is about to disappear?

The chain store is about to take a pair of scissors to the option, saying it’s doing away with the popular promotion that has allowed customers to hold out their cellphones at checkout for a quick scan and a big discount on everything from wall art to party supplies.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day,” Hobby Lobby said in a statement. “This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.”

So when does the coupon expire? Hobby Lobby said it will honor the promotion through Feb. 28.

