Leigh’s Lost and Found: Some amazing reunion stories already in 2021!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found we’re already seeing a very successful 2021.

We’re only one month into the new year and already we’ve seen almost a dozen amazing reunions on my Lost and Found page, on top of the typical ones that happen quickly almost every day.

Community support has been instrumental in making all of these happen.

The story of Sam took over social media for several days. The German Shepherd went missing from a Springfield hotel room on January 6th while her owner was visiting from Texas.

Her post on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page got shared hundreds of times and people all over the city sent in sightings and possible matches. 11 days later their persistence paid off and someone finally caught her.

Her overjoyed family writing, “what a wonderful community to come together in a total strangers time of need. Thank you.”

I was tips from the community that also got Juju back home. Someone stole him from his home in Aurora back in late November.

According to his owner, she finally got him back on January 6th, after many people called the Lawrence county sheriff’s office with info. The best part? The reunion happened on her daughter’s birthday, the best gift ever.

A Border Collie named Argos was also stolen after a thief took the car he was in from a gas station near Division and Lynn.

His owner was beside himself and his son posted pictures of Argos and the stolen car all over the Lost and Found page. Those posts generated more than 750 shares and led to Argos being returned.

The owner’s son wrote us and said, “if you heard yelling near Kearney street this evening that would be my dad yelling with joy! They were so happy to see each other!

And finally, a delayed Christmas miracle for Indy and his family. He got lost on Christmas day from Kimberling City.

We kept reposting him and people in the area were vigilant in searching for him, commenting that they looked for him anytime they went out.

He ended up being found for on January 10th in north Springfield. Turns out the man who picked him up didn’t see the flyer until then and promptly returned him to his overjoyed family who thanked the community for all their support.

If you’d like to see all of successful reunions so far this year, check out the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. Click on photos and the the album titled ‘Amazing Success Stories 2021.’

