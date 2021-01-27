Advertisement

Missouri auditor begins look at books in Dade County

Nicole Galloway/Missouri State Auditor
Nicole Galloway/Missouri State Auditor(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
GREENFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is beginning a regularly scheduled audit of Dade County.

The most recent audit of Dade County was issued in May 2018, with the county receiving an overall rating of poor. A follow-up report on county operations was released in December 2018.

“If citizens have information that would be helpful to our audit of Dade County, I encourage them to contact my office through the Whistleblower Hotline,” Auditor Galloway said.

Those wanting to provide information for consideration in this or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

