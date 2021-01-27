Advertisement

Parson to divert doses from pharmacies to boost vaccine rate

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is seeking to take unused doses of the coronavirus vaccine back from pharmacies so they can be distributed to mass vaccination sites operated by the National Guard in an effort to speed up the sluggish pace of immunizations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said Tuesday night that the administration is looking at diverting 25,000 doses from CVS and Walgreens. Jones said: “We asked for 25,000 back already and are asking for more.”

Jones stressed that the maneuver won’t keep pharmacies from finishing their work providing vaccinations at nursing homes, which have been particularly hard hit by the spread of COVID-19.

