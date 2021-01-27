Advertisement

Police arrest Springfield’s famous downtown street preacher after domestic violence accusation

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man known for spending his Friday nights preaching on the streets in downtown Springfield after an accusation of domestic violence.

Greene County prosecutors charged Aaron Brummitt with multiple counts of domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say a woman called 911, reporting Brummitt sprayed her in the face multiple times with pepper spray. She accused him of locking her out of their home in the freezing weather and bruising her arm. Investigators say she told them this was not the first time.

Investigators say Brummitt admitted to them he used the pepper spray. He told investigators he did it to stop the woman from attacking him.

