Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional deaths related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 17 Greene County residents from COVID-19.

These deaths happened between Wednesday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 26. The victims include:

A man in his 50s

A woman in her 50s

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 60s

Three men in their 70s

Two women in their 70s

Two men in their 80s

A woman in her 80s

Two men in their 90s

Three women in their 90s

How COVID-19 fatalities are reported

Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.

Profiles of those we’ve lost

All 17 deaths reported in the last week occurred in January. Four individuals lived in long-term care facilities. All suffered underlying health conditions.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 1 death

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 22 deaths

60s: 47 deaths

70s: 103 deaths

80s: 119 deaths

90s: 75 deaths

100s: 6 deaths

A total of 381 individuals have died from COVID-19.

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 25,729 cases have been reported in Greene County. Of those, 4,061 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in January. And 765 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the health department in the last week.

We all play a part in prevention

Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year.

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick

Limit interactions and social gatherings

Minimize travel

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

COVID-19 Living Memorial

To remember those lost from COVID-19 and to support those left behind, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a COVID-19 Living Memorial. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

