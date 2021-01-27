Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional deaths related to COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 17 Greene County residents from COVID-19.
These deaths happened between Wednesday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 26. The victims include:
- A man in his 50s
- A woman in her 50s
- A man in his 60s
- A woman in her 60s
- Three men in their 70s
- Two women in their 70s
- Two men in their 80s
- A woman in her 80s
- Two men in their 90s
- Three women in their 90s
How COVID-19 fatalities are reported
Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.
Profiles of those we’ve lost
All 17 deaths reported in the last week occurred in January. Four individuals lived in long-term care facilities. All suffered underlying health conditions.
Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:
20s: 1 death
30s: 1 death
40s: 7 deaths
50s: 22 deaths
60s: 47 deaths
70s: 103 deaths
80s: 119 deaths
90s: 75 deaths
100s: 6 deaths
A total of 381 individuals have died from COVID-19.
COVID-19 in our community
A total of 25,729 cases have been reported in Greene County. Of those, 4,061 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in January. And 765 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the health department in the last week.
We all play a part in prevention
Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year.
- Wear a mask
- Watch your distance
- Wash your hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Limit interactions and social gatherings
- Minimize travel
For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine
COVID-19 Living Memorial
To remember those lost from COVID-19 and to support those left behind, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a COVID-19 Living Memorial. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial
