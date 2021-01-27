Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports additional deaths related to COVID-19

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the deaths of 17 Greene County residents from COVID-19.

These deaths happened between Wednesday, January 20 and Tuesday, January 26. The victims include:

  • A man in his 50s
  • A woman in her 50s
  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 60s
  • Three men in their 70s
  • Two women in their 70s
  • Two men in their 80s
  • A woman in her 80s
  • Two men in their 90s
  • Three women in their 90s

How COVID-19 fatalities are reported

Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.

Profiles of those we’ve lost

All 17 deaths reported in the last week occurred in January. Four individuals lived in long-term care facilities. All suffered underlying health conditions.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 1 death

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 22 deaths

60s: 47 deaths

70s: 103 deaths

80s: 119 deaths

90s: 75 deaths

100s: 6 deaths

A total of 381 individuals have died from COVID-19.

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 25,729 cases have been reported in Greene County. Of those, 4,061 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in January. And 765 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the health department in the last week.

We all play a part in prevention

Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year.

  • Wear a mask
  • Watch your distance
  • Wash your hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Limit interactions and social gatherings
  • Minimize travel

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit:  health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

COVID-19 Living Memorial

To remember those lost from COVID-19 and to support those left behind, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a COVID-19 Living Memorial. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
We won't melt a lot of snow today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A blustery day as snow ends
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Greene County deputies arrest Nixa Junior High School assistant principal on suspicion of possession of child pornography
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume
In-person learning during the pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC says.
CDC: In-person learning safe with precautions
If you are traveling, help stop the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses by...
COVID-19: Stop the spread of germs
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
California university rolls out COVID test vending machines