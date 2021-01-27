Springfield police search for fugitive nicknamed “Bald Head Mitchell”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Roy Mitchell, 53-years-old (Springfield Police Department)

Detectives want your help finding a Greene County fugitive. Roy Mitchell is charged with domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Springfield detectives say the 53-year-old is also a suspect in assaults, burglaries, thefts, and cases of harassment, and domestic violence. Police say he’s known as “Bald Head Mitchell,” and also uses the alias “Ray.”

Roy Mitchell is 5′9″ and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes. If you see this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.

