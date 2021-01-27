Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools searching for new bus drivers

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is looking for new bus drivers. And they gave those interested Wednesday a chance to drive one.

Springfield Public Schools bus drivers operate 107 routes each day. It only employs 105 drivers. The district plans to add one more route next week as high school go to four-day learning weeks. The district wants to add another 15 drivers to close the gap and allow for substitutes.

The district pays for your training, including your CDL. The buses feature automatic transmissions. The district offers full benefits for part-time work. The pay starts at $14 per-hour.

Drivers say they enjoy making a difference in the kids’ lives.

“It has been a little bit with the pandemic,” said Jonathan Sheldon, SPS director of transportation. “We did have some of our drivers that were kind of more in that at risk category that, they weren’t as comfortable, understandably so. And some of them did choose to go ahead and retire or take a leave. And at some point, we hope that we’re able to get some of them back.”

The district is also hiring school bus aides to help special needs students. But if you missed this opportunity, Springfield Public Schools takes applicants anytime.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

