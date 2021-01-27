Advertisement

Springfield’s Fed Med reports another inmate death related to COVID-19

Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.
Federal Medical Center for Prisoners in Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners reported another inmate death related to COVID-19.

Pedro Lopez-Vargas, 59, of California, tested positive for the virus on January 25. He died on Tuesday. He suffered from preexisting conditions.

A judge sentenced Lopez-Vargas to 25 years for second-degree murder and illegal re-entry into the U.S. He had been an inmate since 1999.

The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
Temperatures will struggle to get much beyond the freezing mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A blustery day as snow ends
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
First Alert Weather: KY3′s Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour light snowfall into Wednesday

Latest News

Greene County deputies investigate death in west of Springfield.
Greene County deputies investigate death in west Springfield
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Greene County deputies arrest Nixa Junior High School assistant principal on suspicion of possession of child pornography
Temperatures will struggle to get much beyond the freezing mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A blustery day as snow ends