Springfield’s Fed Med reports another inmate death related to COVID-19
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Medical Center for Federal Prisoners reported another inmate death related to COVID-19.
Pedro Lopez-Vargas, 59, of California, tested positive for the virus on January 25. He died on Tuesday. He suffered from preexisting conditions.
A judge sentenced Lopez-Vargas to 25 years for second-degree murder and illegal re-entry into the U.S. He had been an inmate since 1999.
The Bureau of Prisons will continue to provide daily updates and information on actions related to COVID-19 at www.bop.gov/coronavirus/index.jsp
