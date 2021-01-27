Advertisement

Target to give $500 bonus to hourly workers

Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.(CNN Newsource, Target)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company announced it will provide a $500 bonus for hourly workers in stores, distribution centers and corporate offices.

Store directors and other leaders will receive bonuses up to $2,000.

Target has provided bonuses to employees five times since the pandemic began.

The retailer plans to continue offering various coronavirus benefits. This includes free virtual doctor visits, 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees and counseling services.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
Temperatures will struggle to get much beyond the freezing mark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A blustery day as snow ends
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Greene County deputies arrest Nixa Junior High School assistant principal on suspicion of possession of child pornography
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

A look at many successful pet reunions in 2021
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Some amazing reunion stories already in 2021!
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume
In-person learning during the pandemic is possible with the right precautions, CDC says.
CDC: In-person learning safe with precautions
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
LIVE: Biden remarks on climate change, jobs
Springfield Public Schools searching for new bus drivers