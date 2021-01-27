Advertisement

Three arrested after deputies surround Springfield home

Man arrested on warrants being placed in Greene County Sheriff's Office patrol car
Man arrested on warrants being placed in Greene County Sheriff's Office patrol car(KYTV)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men and a woman were arrested after deputies surrounded a home in west central Springfield late Tuesday afternoon.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Winston says deputies were trying to arrest the men on warrants. He says the men would not surrender after deputies surrounded a house at Weaver and Lombard, so deputies obtained a warrant to break inside, where they found the suspects.

Winston would not say what charges the men were facing. He says a woman was also arrested at the scene.

Winston did not release the names of those who were arrested.

