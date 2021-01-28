Advertisement

Amazon adding new delivery stations in Springfield, Joplin

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif.
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Amazon continues to expand in the Ozarks, as the company recently announced plans for new delivery stations in Springfield and Joplin.

“We’re excited to continue our investment in Missouri with the addition of two new AMXL facilities, located in Joplin and Springfield,” Amazon announced Thursday in a news release.

Amazon announced plans in November for a distribution center in Republic, Missouri. The new delivery stations in Springfield and Joplin would complement this facility, offering sites to deliver large items, including televisions and couches.

“We’re delighted to be continuing our investment and expansion of Amazon with Missouri with the addition of two new AMXL sites in Joplin and Springfield,” said Travis Autery, General Manager – Amazon. “The investment into the buildout of our network means we can deliver a greater selection of items to our customers. We’re proud to be a job creator in Missouri, and with the launch of these buildings we will be creating hundreds jobs.”

The Springfield AMXL site is expected to open in March at 2960 N. Martin Ave. The Joplin AMXL site is expected to open next month at 3002 South Prigmore Ave.

Amazon has invested more than $780 million in Missouri and has created more than 4,500 jobs statewide since 2010.

For a closer look at employment opportunities through Amazon, CLICK HERE.

