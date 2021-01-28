Advertisement

Arc of the Ozarks distributes COVID-19 vaccines

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Arc of the Ozarks is joining the fight against COVID-19. The organization provided its clients and staff with vaccinations.

A vaccine clinic was held in Springfield today, and clinics will be held in Monett and Joplin tomorrow for Arc of the Ozarks clients and staff.

“It’s very important for us.” Said Lead Community RN Sarah Smith. “Our staff are frontline workers. They come in and out of our client’s homes everyday so to protect them and our clients, it’s important for them to get the vaccine. "

Alps Pharmacy provided staff to help distribute 240 doses of the vaccine.

“Our clients since March have been pretty much confined to their homes. We haven’t been letting them go out in the community because of the risk.”said Smith. “A lot of our clients are at high risk of getting COVID-19, so, for their safety, we have asked them to stay in their homes as much as possible. So with the vaccine, we are hoping they will be able to go back into the community more.”

Those who came in today received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and will come back to receive the second dose at a later date. Several attendees of the clinic said they are excited to get back to normal.

“I’m very excited to go out and so stuff. Like go places, the mall, Bass Pro, go out to dine in restaurants and stuff.” said Arc of the Ozarks client Mathew Frieda.

Arc of the Ozarks is a nonprofit that provides services for adults with intellectual disabilities.

“We have been trying and trying and trying to get the vaccine so that we could do the clinic,” said Smith. “To finally be able to do it is just amazing. I’m just so excited for our clients and staff to have this opportunity.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
Two die in house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
Investigators say 2 found dead in Wednesday morning house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Arc of the Ozarks distributes COVID-19 vaccines
Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal authorities ask if any other victims in pornography case against Nixa Junior High School assistant principal
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Missouri health leaders host 3 COVID-19 vaccine distributions in the Ozarks Friday (if you received a call, text or email)
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
Gov. Parson backs tax breaks for Missouri stores ordered closed