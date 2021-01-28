Arc of the Ozarks distributes COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Arc of the Ozarks is joining the fight against COVID-19. The organization provided its clients and staff with vaccinations.

A vaccine clinic was held in Springfield today, and clinics will be held in Monett and Joplin tomorrow for Arc of the Ozarks clients and staff.

“It’s very important for us.” Said Lead Community RN Sarah Smith. “Our staff are frontline workers. They come in and out of our client’s homes everyday so to protect them and our clients, it’s important for them to get the vaccine. "

Alps Pharmacy provided staff to help distribute 240 doses of the vaccine.

“Our clients since March have been pretty much confined to their homes. We haven’t been letting them go out in the community because of the risk.”said Smith. “A lot of our clients are at high risk of getting COVID-19, so, for their safety, we have asked them to stay in their homes as much as possible. So with the vaccine, we are hoping they will be able to go back into the community more.”

Those who came in today received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and will come back to receive the second dose at a later date. Several attendees of the clinic said they are excited to get back to normal.

“I’m very excited to go out and so stuff. Like go places, the mall, Bass Pro, go out to dine in restaurants and stuff.” said Arc of the Ozarks client Mathew Frieda.

Arc of the Ozarks is a nonprofit that provides services for adults with intellectual disabilities.

“We have been trying and trying and trying to get the vaccine so that we could do the clinic,” said Smith. “To finally be able to do it is just amazing. I’m just so excited for our clients and staff to have this opportunity.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.