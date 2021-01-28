Advertisement

Arkansas reports 1,777 new COVID-19 cases, 52 more deaths

Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,777 new cases of the coronavirus and 17,686 active cases on Wednesday, a drop from a week ago.

“There are over 700 fewer new cases and over 2,700 fewer active cases than this time last week,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “The steps we are taking to slow this virus appear to be having an effect,” according to Hutchinson.

The rolling average number of daily new coronavirus cases in Arkansas has decreased by about 34 percent over the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of people in Arkansas hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,029 on Wednesday, which is 66 fewer people than were hospitalized the day before, health officials said.

The state on Wednesday reported 52 additional deaths for totals of 288,964 reported cases and 4,742 deaths since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, an Arkansas judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging an early closing time for bars and some restaurants that has been temporarily imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hutchinson announced the order in November in response to a surge in coronavirus cases, and in December it was extended to Feb. 3.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
Warmer weather begins to return to the Ozarks Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much Warmer Thursday
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Two die in house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
Investigators say 2 found dead in Wednesday morning house fire in Battlefield, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind....
Feds withheld info on virus cases following executions
Biden's COVID-19 vaccine plans draw focus
Biden's COVID-19 vaccine plans draw focus
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Virus will kill many more, White House projects as briefings resume
Biden's fist 100 days: COVID and climate change
Biden's fist 100 days: COVID and climate change