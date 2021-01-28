Branson Police Department investigates deadly pedestrian crash

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Police responded to the area of State Highway 165 and Luster Drive around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday night.

Investigators say the crash killed a Taney County woman, 78. Police say at this time the crash was an accident.

The Taney County Coroner will release the victim’s identity.

