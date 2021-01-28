Advertisement

Branson Police Department investigates deadly pedestrian crash

Police: 17-year-old crashes into a house on Highland Way.
Police: 17-year-old crashes into a house on Highland Way.(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Police responded to the area of State Highway 165 and Luster Drive around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday night.

Investigators say the crash killed a Taney County woman, 78. Police say at this time the crash was an accident.

The Taney County Coroner will release the victim’s identity.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
Two die in house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
Investigators say 2 found dead in Wednesday morning house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

A look at many successful pet reunions in 2021
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Some amazing reunion stories already in 2021!
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
Senators Blunt, Hawley reintroduce duck boat safety investigation
For those with higher snow totals highs will be in the middle 30s, while other locations will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The melting begins