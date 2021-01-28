Advertisement

CDC urges us to get our 2nd COVID shot on time

The second dose can be given up to six weeks after the first if a delay is necessary
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – While there’s a small amount of wiggle room when it comes to getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to make sure they get the second dose of the same vaccine on time.

“That would be three weeks for the Pfizer vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine,” according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director.

She knows that sometimes life can get in the way and some may miss their second dose window.

“In those circumstances, the second dose may be given up to six weeks, or 42 days, after the first,” Walensky said.

The most common vaccine side effects are pain, swelling and redness in the arm where you got the shot.

Chills, tiredness and headaches are more commonly seen after the second dose.

The side effects usually start within a day or two of getting the vaccine but go away in a few days. Most of them have been mild to moderate.

“These symptoms mean that your immune system is revving up and the vaccine is actually working,” according to Walensky.

However, the CDC says a small number of people have had severe side effects that affected their ability to do daily activities.

Severe allergic reactions known as anaphylaxis are not, a major problem with the coronavirus vaccines so far. Only a handful of cases have been reported.

“Let me be clear. These are rare treatable outcomes, and the COVID-19 vaccines are safe,” Walensky said.

If you’ve had a severe allergic reaction or an immediate allergic reaction, even if it wasn’t severe, to any ingredient in the vaccines, the CDC says you shouldn’t get it.

You can find a list of the ingredients on the CDC’s website under the COVID-19 vaccines tab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Hobby Lobby is doing away with its longtime promotion that allows a customer to take 40 percent...
Hobby Lobby to end its popular 40% off coupon
Two die in house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
Investigators say 2 found dead in Wednesday morning house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn, Near Willard, Mo.
Homeowner kills a man who broke into his house near Willard, Mo.
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Indianapolis teen is suspect in family's killing
A look at many successful pet reunions in 2021
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Some amazing reunion stories already in 2021!
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen charged in fatal shootings of 5 at Indianapolis home
GM has already announced that it will invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles in...
General Motors sets goal of going largely electric by 2035
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter