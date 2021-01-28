Christian County commissioners set up COVID-19 vaccinations for first responders

OZARK, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - – The Christian County Commission announced Thursday Alps Pharmacy in Nixa is coordinating with the Christian County Emergency Management Agency to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for first responders.

“We can’t thank the folks at Alps Pharmacy enough for stepping forward to help us get these people who protect us in a safer position to do their jobs,” said Eastern Christian County Commissioner Lynn Morris.

The state prioritization plan identifies law enforcement, fire and rescue services, emergency medical services, emergency management and critical public works personnel among those in the Phase 1B - Tier 1 category currently eligible to receive the vaccine.

“Our hope is to be able to vaccinate all Christian County first responders who wish to receive the vaccine. Being able to complete these first priority groups will allow us to move forward toward wide spread vaccination opportunities for citizens across the county,” Emergency Management Director Phil Amtower said.

Union Hill Church of Christ on N. Nicholas Rd. will partner with the county to provide a space to set up and operate the temporary clinic. Organizers will also use this event as an opportunity to do a small-scale test run of plans which will be expanded for future mass vaccination sites in the coming months.

