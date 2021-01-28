Cyber security experts say criminals targeting people looking for COVID-19 vaccine information

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Online scammers are at it again.

This time they’re taking advantage of the global health crisis we’re facing.

“Anytime there’s social chaos there’s going to be an increase in this type of activity,” says cyber security expert and Drury University professor Shannon McMurtrey.

He says online thieves are changing up their methods.

“The scammers will try to convince people that they need to put down a deposit to receive their check faster or do something to get in the front of the line for the vaccine. Any angle they can find they’re going to use that to scam,” explains McMurtrey.

“Somebody is trying to take advantage of me in the worst crisis,” says Jane Blumn.

She says it almost happened to her while on a website she trusts.

“People are so obsessed with vaccine that if they see that, I bet 90 people out of 100 would respond to that,” explained Blumn.

That’s what she did. The senior says she’s been eagerly waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But when she clicked on an ad hoping to get information on how to get it she was directed to a website that asked for her personal information.

“They ask for your social security number. I guess I’ve known since I was 20 years old not to do that,” she said.

She clicked on what cyber security experts call ‘malvertising.’

“Bad guys posing as a reputable company and registering a banner ad that’s going to turn up on a trustworthy site but then lead who ever clicks on it to a site where, again, they’re trying to steal your information,” explained McMurtrey.

Blumn says she immediately closed her browser.

“I think they would have taken me for everything they could have,” she said.

McMurtrey said, “There’s just a lot of bad guys in the world that you can’t trust.”

It’s important to remember that when looking for information online about the COVID-19 vaccine it’s best to use trusted sources like your local health department’s website or health care provider’s website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.