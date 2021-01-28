Advertisement

Cyber security experts say criminals targeting people looking for COVID-19 vaccine information

By Frances Watson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Online scammers are at it again.

This time they’re taking advantage of the global health crisis we’re facing.

“Anytime there’s social chaos there’s going to be an increase in this type of activity,” says cyber security expert and Drury University professor Shannon McMurtrey.

He says online thieves are changing up their methods.

“The scammers will try to convince people that they need to put down a deposit to receive their check faster or do something to get in the front of the line for the vaccine. Any angle they can find they’re going to use that to scam,” explains McMurtrey.

“Somebody is trying to take advantage of me in the worst crisis,” says Jane Blumn.

She says it almost happened to her while on a website she trusts.

“People are so obsessed with vaccine that if they see that, I bet 90 people out of 100 would respond to that,” explained Blumn.

That’s what she did. The senior says she’s been eagerly waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But when she clicked on an ad hoping to get information on how to get it she was directed to a website that asked for her personal information.

“They ask for your social security number. I guess I’ve known since I was 20 years old not to do that,” she said.

She clicked on what cyber security experts call ‘malvertising.’

“Bad guys posing as a reputable company and registering a banner ad that’s going to turn up on a trustworthy site but then lead who ever clicks on it to a site where, again, they’re trying to steal your information,” explained McMurtrey.

Blumn says she immediately closed her browser.

“I think they would have taken me for everything they could have,” she said.

McMurtrey said, “There’s just a lot of bad guys in the world that you can’t trust.”

It’s important to remember that when looking for information online about the COVID-19 vaccine it’s best to use trusted sources like your local health department’s website or health care provider’s website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colby Fronterhouse/Greene County Jail
Federal prosecutors charge Nixa Junior High School assistant principal for possession of child pornography
Warmer weather begins to return to the Ozarks Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much Warmer Thursday
Police block streets in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department says unattended item found near downtown not suspicious
Two die in house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
Investigators say 2 found dead in Wednesday morning house fire in Battlefield, Mo.
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

A look at many successful pet reunions in 2021
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Some amazing reunion stories already in 2021!
Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports decline in new COVID-19 cases
Courtesy: Missouri House Communications
Some Missouri lawmakers received COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday
Branson theaters hold virtual auditions due to COVID-19