Death investigation in a subdivision near Willard, Mo.

6000 Blk. West Hawthorn Ct., Near Willard, Mo.
6000 Blk. West Hawthorn Ct., Near Willard, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man at a house in the Meadows Subdivision.

Deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of W. Hawthorn Ct. for a burglary in progress around 4:00 a.m.

Deputies arrived and contacted the residents of the house and found a man dead inside.

Investigators are trying to determine if a car found in a ditch behind the house is connected to the incident.

The Meadows Subdivision is located behind Willard Central Elementary School.

Watch for live reports on Ozarks Today for the latest on this breaking news story.

