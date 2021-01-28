Death investigation in a subdivision near Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man at a house in the Meadows Subdivision.

Deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of W. Hawthorn Ct. for a burglary in progress around 4:00 a.m.

Deputies arrived and contacted the residents of the house and found a man dead inside.

Investigators are trying to determine if a car found in a ditch behind the house is connected to the incident.

The Meadows Subdivision is located behind Willard Central Elementary School.

