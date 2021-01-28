Douglas County, Dent County plan to set up mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in February

(KY3) - Douglas County and Dent County are expected to set up mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in February with help from the Missouri National Guard.

Health departments from both counties announced Thursday that plans are in place to administer the COVID-19 vaccine next month.

The Missouri National Guard has been activated to set up three vaccination sites for each of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s nine regions, according to Gov. Mike Parson. He says the sites operate for those who might otherwise have a hard time finding a vaccinator.

The Douglas County Health Department will hold its in-person mass vaccination site on Saturday, February 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the MOCH Wellness Center in Ava. Preregistration is required, and the health department will provide a link to make an appointment once available.

In Douglas County, the Pfizer vaccines will be available for those in Missouri’s Phase 1A populations and 1B Tier 1 and 2 populations.

The Dent County Health Department says there is a tentative plan to hold mass vaccination site, but has not yet announced further details.

“We hope to have more information on that plan very soon,” said the health department via Facebook.

The sites will have to capability to administer thousands of vaccines at a time with help from the Missouri National Guard. Missouri plans to set up mass vaccination sites across the state by the end of the month.

